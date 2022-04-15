RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Thousands expected to witness NLA live draw in Kwahu as machines arrive

The National Lottery Authority NLA Godmother Draw Machines is currently in Kwahu ahead of the biggest Weekly Draw, the National Weekly Lotto on Saturday 16th April 2022 at Obomeng-Kwahu.

The NLA draw machines arrives in Kwahu Obomeng
For the first time, NLA moved the Draw Machines from the Brennan Hall of the Fortune House under heavy security to the grounds of Obomeng for its Saturday Draw.

According to the Head of Corporate Affairs, Ms. Judith Kormle, although the Authority has held Live Draws in several communities, this is the first time a Live Draw would be held outside of Accra.

The objective, Ms. Kormle noted is the Authority’s innovative way of finding exciting ways to bring the Draw to the people.

“Easter is a time when people gather together to make merry, particularly in Kwahu so what better time than now to thrill our patrons and show them how our Draw is played”.

It is also a way to dispel the myth and falsehood peddled about the Draw Machines and the Draw itself she said.

“Our cherished patrons and the general-public would get to appreciate and participate in the Draw Process from beginning to end and judge for themselves if the rumors are true or not.

The Draw, which would be held at the forecourt of the Obomeng Palace in the full glare of the general-public would also be televised live on United Television (UTV) at 7:15pm.

The regular presenters of the NLA Live Draw ace Comedian Kalybos, Actress Jessica Williams and Beryl Adom from NLA are poised to give their audience a good show on the day.

The NLA Live Draw which is being held in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority is set to be one of the attractions and high points of this year’s Kwahu Easter Festivities.

NLA in a Public Announcement on the Draw says it remains committed to its mandate to create moments of Hope and Happiness through exciting Lottery Games.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

