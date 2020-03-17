The suspects were arrested by the Kasoa Police in the Central Region last Sunday from their hideout at Obom, a suburb of Kasoa following a tip-off.

The suspects are Bright Awuya, Franklin Tetteh and Ansong Stephen.

The arrest of the suspects brings the number to seven after the Volta Regional Police Command arrested four persons in connection with the murder of the Assemblyman.

The suspects have, however, been handed over to the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit at the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, who is also a businessman, was shot dead at dawn by armed men in his house on March 1, 2020.

He was shot dead on at around 1:00 am some unknown assailants.

The assailants said to be about eight (8), reportedly stormed the home of Adzahli wielding guns and cement blocks amidst sporadic shooting.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sogakope District Hospital Morgue.