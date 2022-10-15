Tier 2 pension investments won't be affected by debt restructuring, ignore this propaganda – Gov’t

The reports suggested that about GH¢3.7 billion of the GH¢3.9 billion Tier 2 pension contributions placed in government securities may be affected by the Debt Restructuring Program.

However, the Ministry of Finance in a statement has said people should ignore such propaganda.

According to the statement, these publications and social media advisories are without merit and are designed to undermine confidence in Ghana’s financial sector.

The Ministry has however assured that the Government’s engagements with the IMF, “both in Accra and in Washington, D.C., on a Program to restore macroeconomic stability, are progressing steadily.”

“We, therefore, encourage all Ghanaians to disregard these publications, which are in no way reflective of the progress of work being done with the IMF.”