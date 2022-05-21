Tigers belonging to Freedom Jacob Caesar pose no harm - Wildlife Division

Residents at Wonda World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra, had expressed worry over the presence of the two tigers at the estate.

They claimed they are not comfortable sharing the estate with the carnivorous animals and have called on appropriate authorities to relocate them

But the official from the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, Mr Kanton, after visiting the premises of the Wonda World Estate where the tigers are being kept, told the media that “a new structure would’ve to be constructed at a new location before the relocation of the animals could be done."

This he noted, will take about two months.

Meanwhile, Samuel Tiwonitaaba Kuteba, the trainer of the tigers, said the animals have been declawed and are under strict veterinary guidance.

He debunked rumours that the animals were smelly and dangerous to residents.

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, while reacting to the situation also said that he bought the wild animals for tourism purposes and that conversations had been ongoing between him and the Ghana Tourism Authority about where and how to keep them to boost the country’s tourism.