Tipper truck runs over okada rider on Tema Motorway

A commercial motorbike operator popularly known as ‘okada’ in the local parlance was on Saturday morning crashed to death at Tema Motorway roundabout.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened at about 7:15 am on Saturday when the biker was trying to meander his way through the vehicles at an intersection where there was little traffic build up.

In the process, a tipper truck run over him killing him on the spot.

The identity of the deceased believed to be in his mid-30s, however, the police were invited to the scene to convey the body to the Tema General Hospital while efforts were underway to locate his family.