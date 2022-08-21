Togbe Afede: I’ll turn down ex-gratia over and over again

Togbe Afede said his monthly allowance as a member of the Council was enough and insisted he was strongly against the payment of ex-gratia.

And he has now revealed that he will reject the payment over and over again due to the current tough times the country is witnessing.

Pulse Ghana

“I returned the ex-gratia amount I was given not because I didn’t need the money, in fact at that particular time I needed money very badly to meet various family obligations,” he said at a youth empowerment forum and anti-corruption day celebration, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“But I truly believe that money was not deserved. It was inappropriate for what, I will emphasize again, was essentially a part-time work.

“Yes, I will do it again [reject ex-gratia], because our country is a very poor country so nobody who sacrificed or who has offered to voluntarily work for this country must be very considerate”.

Togbe Afede added: “The constitution allows certain payments to Article 71 office holders but yet the constitution was not very definitive as to the quantum of those payments which means a committee must be created to determine the amount to be paid. And the committee when set up in the future must do a better job.”