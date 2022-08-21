RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Togbe Afede: I’ll turn down ex-gratia over and over again

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state, Togbe Afede XIV, has said that he will turn down the ex-gratia paid to him over again if it was offered.

Togbe Afede: I’ll turn down ex-gratia over and over again
Togbe Afede: I’ll turn down ex-gratia over and over again

The chief was in the news in June after it emerged that he had rejected over GHc300,000 for his service on the Council of State.

Togbe Afede said his monthly allowance as a member of the Council was enough and insisted he was strongly against the payment of ex-gratia.

And he has now revealed that he will reject the payment over and over again due to the current tough times the country is witnessing.

Togbe Afede: I’ll turn down ex-gratia over and over again
Togbe Afede: I’ll turn down ex-gratia over and over again Pulse Ghana

“I returned the ex-gratia amount I was given not because I didn’t need the money, in fact at that particular time I needed money very badly to meet various family obligations,” he said at a youth empowerment forum and anti-corruption day celebration, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“But I truly believe that money was not deserved. It was inappropriate for what, I will emphasize again, was essentially a part-time work.

“Yes, I will do it again [reject ex-gratia], because our country is a very poor country so nobody who sacrificed or who has offered to voluntarily work for this country must be very considerate”.

Togbe Afede added: “The constitution allows certain payments to Article 71 office holders but yet the constitution was not very definitive as to the quantum of those payments which means a committee must be created to determine the amount to be paid. And the committee when set up in the future must do a better job.”

The youth empowerment forum and anti-corruption day was celebrated ahead of the celebration of this year’s Asogli Yam Festival.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Paul Adom Otchere

KKD’s comments on Ken Ofori-Atta were borne out of envy, jealousy – Adom-Otchere

Teacher swims to school to teach

Northern Region: Meet 36-year-old teacher who swims to school to teach

Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Duffuor and Kwabena Agyapong

6 presidential aspirants and their high schools

The late Mino-Lana

Heir apparent to Yaa Naa, Mion-Lana is dead