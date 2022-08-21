The chief was in the news in June after it emerged that he had rejected over GHc300,000 for his service on the Council of State.
Togbe Afede: I’ll turn down ex-gratia over and over again
The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state, Togbe Afede XIV, has said that he will turn down the ex-gratia paid to him over again if it was offered.
Togbe Afede said his monthly allowance as a member of the Council was enough and insisted he was strongly against the payment of ex-gratia.
And he has now revealed that he will reject the payment over and over again due to the current tough times the country is witnessing.
“I returned the ex-gratia amount I was given not because I didn’t need the money, in fact at that particular time I needed money very badly to meet various family obligations,” he said at a youth empowerment forum and anti-corruption day celebration, as quoted by Citinewsroom.
“But I truly believe that money was not deserved. It was inappropriate for what, I will emphasize again, was essentially a part-time work.
“Yes, I will do it again [reject ex-gratia], because our country is a very poor country so nobody who sacrificed or who has offered to voluntarily work for this country must be very considerate”.
Togbe Afede added: “The constitution allows certain payments to Article 71 office holders but yet the constitution was not very definitive as to the quantum of those payments which means a committee must be created to determine the amount to be paid. And the committee when set up in the future must do a better job.”
The youth empowerment forum and anti-corruption day was celebrated ahead of the celebration of this year’s Asogli Yam Festival.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh