Togbe Afede rejects Kennedy Agyapong’s gifts at yam festival (videos)

According to Graphic Online, Kennedy Agyapong was there in person in Ho to pay homage to the traditional leader, but his gifts were rejected, and he was told that his presence and the gifts were unsolicited.

Togbe Afede rejects Kennedy Agyapong’s gifts Pulse Ghana

The state-owned news outlet added that right at the durbar ground, some sub-chiefs, serving as intermediaries to receive the gifts on behalf of Togbe Afede, rejected them and the NPP flagbearer hopeful, lawmaker, and businessman and asked him to take them away.

The Asogli State chose to reject Agyapong’s gifts because of some disrespectful utterances about Togbe Afede.

Explaining the basis for the rejection of the gifts to Graphic Online, the palace spokesperson said it was a result of “his gross lack of respect” for the Agbogbomefia.

“A few years ago, Kennedy referred to our Agbogbomefia as a corrupt person who used his position as the chairman of the National Investment Bank board to do fishy deals.

“We have also not forgotten the comment Kennedy Agyapong made some years ago about the Ewe and Ga people,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson dispelled reports that Agyapong was chased out from the festival being held as the Asogli Palace at Ho-Bankoe.

“He left without anyone running after him soon after we told him that his presence and homage were unsolicited.”

Videos and photos shared by the news outlet show the gifts, including cartons of bottled water, being packed back into the car in which they were conveyed to the durbar ground.

Kennedy Agyapong, who was sitting close to the Volta Regional NPP Chairman, Kafui Woanya, is seen leaving the place with his entourage after waving goodbye to a few people at the durbar ground.

The one-month festival seeks to highlight unity, reconciliation, stocktaking, and development and is also a platform for the annual reunion with the ancestors and the re-affirmation of allegiance by all chiefs and their subjects in the Asogli State to the Agbogbome Stool.

This year's yam festival of the chiefs and people of Asogli State is being climaxed this weekend under the distinguished patronage of Togbe Afede XIV.

The festival started on August 6, 2022, and is expected to end on Sunday, September 11.

A State Grand Durbar at the Jubilee Park in Ho has been scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 2022.