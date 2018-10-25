Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Togbe Afede's comments on new regions needless - Dan Botwe

Togbe Afede, who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs, had said that: "The thinking of the framers of the law to protect the integrity of this country and its regions".

  • Published:
Minister of Regional Reorganisation, Dan Botwe play

Minister of Regional Reorganisation, Dan Botwe

The Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Botwe, has decried the comments of the Paramount Chief of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, about the intended creation of new regions.

He said those comments are baseless and not in the best interest of the committee that worked on the proposal.

According to a statement signed by him, he said the Commission adhered strictly to the provisions outlined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana relating to the creation of regions stressing that the comments of Togbe Afede be disregarded.

Togbe Afede, who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs, had said that: "The thinking of the framers of the law to protect the integrity of this country and its regions".

READ ALSO: Prince of Wales to visit KNUST next week

However, the Minister said "...We wish to debunk the statement that the Commission of Inquiry did a shoddy job".

"The Ministry has in the past desisted from responding to views expressed by our revered and eminent Chiefs, but has found it imperative in this instance to respond to attacks on the Commission of Inquiry into the Creation of Regions by no less a person than Togbe Afede XIV", the statement said.

Togbe Afede XIV play

Togbe Afede XIV

 

"The utterances of the President of the National House of Chiefs really baffle us as he has been consulted perhaps more than any other Ghanaian on the creation of regions. Togbe Afede XIV has been involved in all consultations of the Commission with the Council of State, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs".

A 19-member Commission after holding nationwide consultations urged government to create the administrative regions to be known as Oti, Ahafo, Brong East, Western North, North East and Savanna.

A referendum is expected to be held in the beneficiary areas before the new regions are created.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Operation Vanguard arrests 47 illegal miners Operation Vanguard arrests 47 illegal miners
African unity cannot be achieved without peace and stability - Nana Addo African unity cannot be achieved without peace and stability - Nana Addo
What's the roadmap for dealing with floods in Ghana? What's the roadmap for dealing with floods in Ghana?
Ghana ranked 108 happiest country in the world Ghana ranked 108 happiest country in the world
Ghana Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GH¢135,000 on food Ghana Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GH¢135,000 on food
Kweku Adobli weeps in court after losing deportation review Kweku Adobli weeps in court after losing deportation review

Recommended Videos

KNUST students pack out following indefinite close down KNUST students pack out following indefinite close down
East Legon floods after heavy downpour East Legon floods after heavy downpour
Students burn down Dean's car Students burn down Dean's car



Top Articles

1 45 injured in bloody clash between trainee nurses and policebullet
2 Meet Kennedy Agyapong's rich and handsome sonbullet
3 Police officer found dead in room; body decomposes in Sakumonobullet
4 Photos: East Legon floods after heavy downpourbullet
5 Policeman shot in daylight robbery on Metro Mass Transit Busbullet
6 Kweku Adobli weeps in court after losing deportation reviewbullet
7 Prince of Wales to visit KNUST next weekbullet
8 Man dies after falling off the 5th floor at Legon Mallbullet
9 Shoddy road construction will now be ‘treated as crime’...bullet
10 You don't care about Ghanaians - Kofi Kapito slams...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Ministerbullet
7 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be Converted...bullet
8 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
9 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Students damaged over 40 of our cars – KNUST lecturers lament
Robbers break into Daboya police armoury to steal AK47 guns
Mrs. Jean Mensa,  EC Chairperson
Exhibition of voters' register set for October 25
Suspected drug peddlers
3 arrested for attempting to smuggle 92 parcels of wee
X
Advertisement