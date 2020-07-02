He was arrested at the Pulimakom Border Post in the Upper East Region.

The Togolese who was identified as Mr. Bouguiligue Kouassi Kampe was picked up in a joint Immigration-Police operation at the Bimpelle Primary School registration center at Woriyanga at the Tempane District upon a tip-off.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Mr. Kampe who used the name ‘Yaro Kosi’ for the registration exercise and was waiting in a queue for his photograph to be taken, admitted in an interrogation that he entered the country through unapproved route.

It was also revealed that Mr. Kampe had two persons guaranteeing for him to get his name into the Ghanaian voters register.