Tony Forson is new GBA President


Vice President  of the Ghana Bar Association, Tony Forson has been elected as the new  president  of the Association in Koforidua in the  Eastern Region.

He was elected at the annual conference of the GBA in a keenly contested election where he garnered 382 votes to beat his closest rivals Efua Ghartey and Charles Zwennes  who had 315 and 215  respectively.

Tony Forson apart from being vice president, previously held the Public Officer Position of the GBA in 2011 under the presidency of now Supreme Court judge Nene Amegatse.

The Association also elected  Gyau Baffour as  Assistant Secretary, Yaa Gyakobo as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Saviour Kudze as the Assistant PRO.

