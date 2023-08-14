TOR MD resigns

Kofi Hinson submitted his resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and copied it to the board of directors of TOR and the Minister for Energy.

In the letter, he said he's unable to continue his role as the Managing Director due to unforeseen health circumstances.

He said it has been a privilege, honour, and pleasure to serve as the Managing Director for Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) for the past 18 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that working in partnership with the Board of Directors and Management, we have undertaken the daunting task of identifying a suitable entity to partner with TOR to revamp its operations in a sustainable and profitable way.

The process, though long and arduous, has resulted in the selection of a potential partner who needs to be taken through the various approval stages.

Jerry Kofi Hinson was a former Executive Director of Minecom responsible for the oil and gas business unit.