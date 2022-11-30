The launch which took place at the Airport View Hotel had prominent persons in media and entertainment in attendance.
Trace Foundation raises awareness on COVID-19 vaccination
Trace Foundation, with support from the German Cooperation project on Strengthening Crisis and Pandemic Response in Africa, implemented by German Development Cooperation (GIZ) Office to the African Union (AU) has launched an awareness drive to increase COVID-19 Vaccination in the County.
Recommended articles
The current drive comes to complement efforts toward Ghana's attainment of Head Immunity. This effort is a contribution to the AU COVID-19 Bingwa Initiative. “Bingwa” is a Swahili word that means champions.
AU Bingwa Initiative is expected to be activated in various parts of the country including Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi.
The initiative has established a network of COVID-19 vaccination youth champions across the country to accelerate the uptake of COVID-19 vaccination in Ghana to achieve a 70% vaccination rate on the continent.
According to the lead Speaker, Dr. Dumelo, it has become imperative to add her voice to the call for all Ghanaians to vaccinate in order to protect persons who for health conditions or reasons cannot take the jab.
The vaccination team will be at the Accra Mall on 2nd December and will be moving to Takoradi and Kumasi on the 4th and 11th respectively.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh