Trace Foundation raises awareness on COVID-19 vaccination

The current drive comes to complement efforts toward Ghana's attainment of Head Immunity. This effort is a contribution to the AU COVID-19 Bingwa Initiative. “Bingwa” is a Swahili word that means champions.

AU Bingwa Initiative is expected to be activated in various parts of the country including Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi.

Pulse Ghana

The initiative has established a network of COVID-19 vaccination youth champions across the country to accelerate the uptake of COVID-19 vaccination in Ghana to achieve a 70% vaccination rate on the continent.

According to the lead Speaker, Dr. Dumelo, it has become imperative to add her voice to the call for all Ghanaians to vaccinate in order to protect persons who for health conditions or reasons cannot take the jab.

