He said after the agreement, each nurse Ghana sent to the UK is to fetch the country £1,000.
Trade nurses for cash with the UK: Ghana to earn £1,000 per nurse
The Minister of Health Kwaku Agyemang Manu has revealed that there are plans underway between the Ghanaian government and UK authorities to trade nurses in exchange for financial considerations.
Recommended articles
He made this known on the floor of Parliament on Monday, December 5, 2022, during a debate on the 2023 budget statement and said "We are engaging with the government of the United Kingdom, and we are just about to sign a memorandum of the agreement after cabinet approval to begin to send nurses for training and work there and come back home after three years."
He added: "Ghana is going to benefit from the little money that the UK government will pass on. For every single nurse that goes away, when we finish the agreement, it is likely we will get over 1000 pounds to come and support the health system in Ghana."
Already, Ghanaian nurses are being sent to Barbados per an earlier agreement signed between the two countries.
Ghanaian nurses in Barbados are working in the country's government health facilities to ease the acute shortage of professional, and qualified nurses confronting the health sector.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh