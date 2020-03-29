Traditional priests in Aflao pray against spread of Coronavirus

Traditional priests in Aflao have offered animal sacrifice to deities of the land to expel "evil spirits" believed to be responsible for the #Coronavirus pandemic, the Ghana News Agency reports.

The priests, brought together by Togbui Adzo?gaga Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional area, would offer sacrifices for three days after, which they said a torrential downpour would wipe out the disease from Ghana and the world.

The Chief Priest, Tronua Sadzi said, the gods were not happy with adultery among women in the world, hence, the disease.

He said the virus was also brought about by witchcraft through enmity between two powerful countries and called for peace, unity and love in the world.

Ghanaians on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 fasted and prayed to God to save the country and the world from the Coronavirus disease, directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Credit: GNA