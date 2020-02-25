According to the drivers, they are owed salary arrears of eight months which stretches back to last year.

The sit-down strike began on Monday, 24 February 2020, with many drivers abandoning the Aayalolo Bus terminal at Kinbu in Accra.

The drivers said they will not return to work until their salary arrears are fully paid by the management.

Aayalolo bus drivers began a sit-down strike on Monday

“We have begun our strike…We are waiting for management,” one of the protesting drivers said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“We just spoke to them and they said they are at a meeting so we are waiting to hear from them. Until we get our money, we are not moving from the terminal.”

This comes after the National Labour Commission (NLC) directed the Aayalolo bus drivers to rescind their decision to strike.

The NLC had proposed that the aggrieved drivers use alternate means to get their employers to pay their salary arrears.

However, the aggrieved drivers did not heed to the directive and have already began a sit-down strike.