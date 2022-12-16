Transport fares to go down by 10% on Monday - Concerned Drivers

According to the association, it has “noticed the significant reduction in fuel prices at the pumps.”

It indicated: “Despite the reduction, transportation fares have not been reduced but broader consultation with stakeholders is still ongoing to look into the call for fares reduction.”

The statement noted: “Although the current increase in the prices of spare parts and lubricants is making the reduction in fares almost impossible and the margin of reduction is very bad,” passengers are assured of a “10% reduction in fares effective Monday 19 /12/2022.”

In a related development, the Ministry of Transport has also assured Ghanaians there will be a reduction in transport fares on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Deputy Transport Minister, Hassan Tampuli, revealed this in an interview on Citi News.

The ministry in a statement said negotiations with transport operators yielded a marginal reduction in fares.

“We understand that the fares will definitely come down. It is the margin of reduction that we are still negotiating. We are waiting for the next pricing window on Friday [December 16, 2022]. So when the new prices are announced, we will see the clearest picture and we will see the percentage margin for the reduction of fares. We do not have the full picture until the window opens on Friday. Hopefully, by Monday, the general public should see a reduction in transport fares," Tampuli said.

On his part, the General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), Godfred Abulbire, asked Ghanaians to hold their breath and expect some reduction soon.