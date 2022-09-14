RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Transport fares to go up 30% from September 21 - Concerned Drivers Association

Evans Annang

The Concerned Drivers Association in collaboration with the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) has disclosed that transport fares across the country will go up by 30% effective September 21.

Trotro
Trotro

The association says the fare hike has become necessary due to the current economic situation.

A statement from the association said the prices of petroleum and spare parts keep increasing daily coupled with other "nuisance taxes".

"Due to the increase in fuel products, spare parts and the poor management of the economy by the government, we are unable to make enough money to cater for our families and pay off our loans".

Trotro
Trotro Pulse Ghana

It added: "Electricity tariff, water tariff, prices of spare parts, prices of food and pure water have all increased, hence, we have no option than also to increase our fares".

According to the unions, because of the aforementioned issues, “we are unable to make enough money to cater for our family and pay off our loans.”

The transport operators are urging the general public to cooperate with them on their new fares and caution their members against charging more than the agreed 30%.

