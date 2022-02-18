Transport fares to go up from February 26 – GPRTU

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, the Union’s Public Relations Officer, Imoro Abbas said they are currently engaging government on what percentage the upward adjustment should be.

“We have no choice because we initially asked for government to scrap some of the taxes, but they were not prepared to do that. So we have no option but to come out with an upward adjustment to lorry fares,” he told Ayisha Ibrahim.

He further noted that the leadership of the GPRTU will meet government again since disagreements over the percentage increment have resulted in most of their meetings ending inconclusively.

“We asked for 30 per cent increment, finally we were down to 20 per cent but government stuck to 10 per cent of which we asked for more.

“Fortunately for us, there has been another upward adjustment of prices at the fuel pumps. So next week, we are going back and with what is happening now, when we go into the meeting, we will get a good rate for our people,” he noted.

Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) recently announced that fuel prices could go up by up to 30 pesewas soon.

Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC), Duncan Amoah stated that “From 16th February 2022, at FOB price of $880.79, our projected Ex-pump price is GHS7.764, so it’s expected that the max Ex-pump price shall be hovering around GHS7.750”