Transport Minister summoned to Parliament over GACL, McDan issues

Evans Annang

Kweku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport is set to face Parliament over the impasse between Ghana Airports Company Limited and the McDan Group of Companies.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah Transport Minister
The Minister is expected to answer questions on the back forth between the two companies over a project terminal at the Kotoka International Airport.

Speaking to the media, chairman for the Roads and Transport committee Kennedy Osei Nyarko disclosed the minister is to appear before the committee with answers about the tussle between McDan and management of the GACL

He said, “I have instructed clerk of the committee for roads and transport to send a letter to the sector minister to appear before the committee within tomorrow and Thursday so that he can briefly give us an update and brief members of the recent happenings. From there we can take it from there as until now we don’t know the genesis”.

He added: “I don’t know the terms of the agreement between the McDan company and the GACL, it means there is an existing arrangement. I am not sure McDan would have gone there just like that to start doing anything, but I think within the arrangement there are certain conditions that McDan needs to do. Whatever the problem is, we will get to settle it when we meet the minister and understand what exactly went wrong as to whether it was part of the agreement by McDan to ensure that every stage he has to get the GACL involved and why he breached that”.

McDan Aviation suspends operations of Private Jet Terminal
The Ghana Airports Company has accused the CEO and Chairman of McDan Group Dr. Daniel McKorley of violating their safety precautions in the launch of his private jet services at the Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

The company reportedly ignored an order to halt the inauguration of a private jet terminal over breaches of safety protocols.

This led to an order by GACL that activities at the Terminal 1 being operated by McDan should be halted with immediate effect.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

