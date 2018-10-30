Pulse.com.gh logo
Transport Minister to probe Maritime Authority 'chop chop'

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has ordered for an investigation into the alleged huge sums of money spent by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Maritime Authority on conferences.

He said in press statement that: "my attention has been drawn to a number of allegations against the Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu, which have gone viral on social media.”

"As the sector minister with oversight responsibility for the Ghana Maritime Authority, I wish to indicate that I have directed the Board of the Authority to investigate the allegations and report to me for necessary action", he added.

Last week, controversial musician and satirist Kwame A Plus revealed that the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu, squandered GH¢135,000 on a staff end-of-year party in 2017.

He also revealed that the CEO and other seven members of management of the Authority spent GH¢10,652 in one night on food.

A Plus wrote: “Charley, me I still don’t understand how eight people spent GH¢10,652 on food during a meeting. Ah how? It means each person’s food (just one meal) cost 1,335.00 Ghana cedis. Really? If you own Ghana as your private company, will you spend this amount on a meal for just one meeting?`

However, the Ghana Martime Authority has debunked reports that it spent over GHS 10,000 on food for eight (8) members of its staff in 2017.

The Authority said a leaked memo circulating on social media on the number of people the amount was spent on has been doctored.

According to the Authority, the amount quoted in the memo was the cost of food for different meetings (management and stakeholders) held on 31 October 2017; 6 November 2017; and 8 November 2017; and could not have been for eight persons in a single meeting as purported in the publication.

