According to the separate statements, the restrictions take effect from today, Monday, December 20, 2021.

The government went further to warn that it does not recognize any vaccine certificate from Malta.

While in the case of South Korea, the ban is for a period of 14 days, exceptional travels are allowed in the case of Israel, but permission must be sought first and granted first.

Below are the three separate statements issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration:

Travellers from Malta, South Korea and Israel banned from entering Ghana until further notice Pulse Ghana

Travellers from Malta, South Korea and Israel banned from entering Ghana until further notice Pulse Ghana