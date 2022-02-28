Treason Trial: #FixTheCountry convener remanded in custody for another 2 weeks

Mr. Barker-Vormawor, who is a convener of #FixTheCountry caused controversy during the hearing when he labeled the court as a kangaroo court.

After engaging the judge in an exchange when the Court was seeking clarify from his counsel on an application seeking court jurisdiction on personal liberty, the accused said, he “will not glorify the court.”

The Court warned that, if the accused continued in that tangent, it would not allow him into her courtroom again except the lawyers.

Oliver was arrested following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

Earlier on Friday, February 11, 2022, the family and friends of the social activist alleged that he has been abducted for his criticism of the government.

Pulse Ghana

After the coup d'état that took place in the Republic of Guinea Conakry on Sunday, September 5, 2021, the convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement welcomed the news.

He said "Neho! I welcome the news of a military coup in Guinea.