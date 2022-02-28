RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Treason Trial: #FixTheCountry convener remanded in custody for another 2 weeks

Evans Annang

An Ashaiman Circuit Court presided by Her Honour Eleanor Kakra Barnes Botwe has remanded Oliver Barker-Vormawor to two weeks in custody.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor
Oliver Barker-Vormawor

He is to appear before the court on March 15 in his ongoing trial for treason.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor, who is a convener of #FixTheCountry caused controversy during the hearing when he labeled the court as a kangaroo court.

After engaging the judge in an exchange when the Court was seeking clarify from his counsel on an application seeking court jurisdiction on personal liberty, the accused said, he “will not glorify the court.”

The Court warned that, if the accused continued in that tangent, it would not allow him into her courtroom again except the lawyers.

Oliver was arrested following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

Earlier on Friday, February 11, 2022, the family and friends of the social activist alleged that he has been abducted for his criticism of the government.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor charged with treason
Oliver Barker-Vormawor charged with treason Pulse Ghana

After the coup d'état that took place in the Republic of Guinea Conakry on Sunday, September 5, 2021, the convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement welcomed the news.

He said "Neho! I welcome the news of a military coup in Guinea.

"Still waiting on confirmation of its success. Hopefully a new transition process is put in place quickly. Guinea shall work again".

Evans Annang

