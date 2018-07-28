Tribute outburst by Mrs Amissah-Arthur genuine- Lawrence Tetteh

news

The Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, has backed Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur's tribute outburst against her late husband's critics.

In a tribute Friday at the final funeral rites of her last husband, former vice president Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, the ex-second lady expressed surprise at the praises being showered on her late husband.

She said: “Over the last few weeks, I have been amazed at the number of people who have come to show appreciation and I ask myself: ‘Is this Ghana?’ Are all these people in Ghana because of the maligning, the lies, the treachery, the wickedness, the mischievousness?



“I ask myself: Is this Ghana? I ask myself is this, my own husband, that you have come to say tribute to? And today, I ask the same question: Did people really know my husband? Did they take time to know him? The false accusations, the lies the maligning, did they know him? My dearest, me, your children, we know you.”

Her comments drew some bashing on social media, with some saying her husband was equally guilty of throwing jabs at his political opponents.

But Dr Tetteh is backing her, saying the advent of social media has made it easy for people's credibility to be soiled.

"In the culture of Ghana, people’s credibility, people’s testimony, people’s hard-won reputation are undermined because of this day and age of social media and radio but we should also come to that place where we can appreciate people and give them living testimonies while they are still alive,” he said.

He added: "As a matter of fact, you can see the outburst of his wife this morning, and she was genuine. If you look at all the negatives that have been said about this man and now people are sitting back now giving tributes, it’s sad. We should learn to give people tribute while they are still alive."