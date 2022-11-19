According to reports, the former Finance Minister died today, November 19, 2022, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he sought medical care.
Tributes pour in for the late Kwesi Botchwey
On the back of the sudden death news of Professor Kwesi Botchwey, the Former Finance Minister, several tributes have poured in on social media for the late professor.
In a tweet, Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the former Finance Minister’s “leadership and commitment to the structural changes to our economy in the late 80s were critical and the impact still with us today. May he rest in perpetual peace.”
Also, Joe Jackson, the Director of Strategy and Business Operations at Dalex Finance, mentioned the late Professor will always be remembered as the Minister who changed the country’s economic fortunes.
Born on the 3 September 1944, Professor Botchwey is the longest-serving Finance Minister.
He served in the office alongside Ghana’s longest-serving head of state, the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.
He served in the military era of the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) (1982 to 1991) and the constitutional period of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) (1992 to 1995).
