The driver, Bonsu Osei, was escaping an arrest by Sergeant Appiah and his colleague Corporal Joshua Azure. They pursued him with a police vehicle and stopped him on the Trinity Avenue near the entrance of the Trinity Theological Seminary at Menpeasem in East Legon.

Without any provocation the driver became furious and ran his vehicle over the police officer and he was trapped under the vehicle.

He then dragged the police officer on the ground to a distance about 54.50metres injuring him severely. That the suspected driver fled the scene with his vehicle and abandoned the vehicle and bolted.

Sergeant Appiah sustained serious injuries and later died from his injuries at the 37 Military Hospital.

The vehicle has since been found and impounded by police.