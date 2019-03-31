In the viral video, Francis Buabang and his mate, Albert Ansah, were seen throwing deadly punches at the policeman who was in helmet, and, appeared overwhelmed by the attack.

Buabeng told Joy News, after he was granted bail, that the police officer attacked him and his mate first before they retaliated.

He explained that the officer chased him with a motorbike to Mallam Junction and forcefully tried to take his car keys.

“When I got to Mallam junction, my vehicle was crossed by a motor rider," he narrated.

"I had no idea what I had done. A policeman sitting behind the rider alighted and approached my side of the car.

“He hit the door that I should open it.

"My door has a fault so it didn’t open so he used the other side the car and entered. He attempted to remove my car key.

"While I tried to get my hand closer to the key, but he started punching me many times. The passengers even complained that he shouldn’t do that since he is a law enforcer. I actually lost control of the vehicle, forcing it to move back and hit the pavement.

"He kept hitting me; my face, mouth and other parts of my body. When my mate tried to stop him, he turned his attention to him and started hitting him as (mate) well.

"He gave me a head-butt while wearing the helmet so I had to defend myself, so we traded punches,” he added.

Buaben and Ansah were arrested shortly after the incident and were subsequently remanded into police custody after appearing in court.

The two were granted bail on Friday and are due to reappear in court on April 1, 2019.