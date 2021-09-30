Truck crashes police officer to death

The police in a statement said "Like other police officers, Ernest said goodbye to his family and left for duty hoping to see them after the close of work but unfortunately met his untimely death due to the nature of our work.

"Like other fallen colleagues, his name will be engraved in gold on our hearts."

Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Police Command led by DCOP Ebenezer Larbi visited the family of the deceased police officer at Kintampo in the Bono East Region to commiserate with them.