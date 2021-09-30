The officer who was on official duty at Buipe died when the truck driver who is believed to have lost control of the vehicle crashed into Constable Ernest Dwamena thereby killing him on the spot.
Truck crashes police officer to death
A young police officer with the Savannah Regional Police Operations Department, Constable Ernest Newtown Dwamena, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, met his untimely death when a truck hit the policeman killing him instantly.
The police in a statement said "Like other police officers, Ernest said goodbye to his family and left for duty hoping to see them after the close of work but unfortunately met his untimely death due to the nature of our work.
"Like other fallen colleagues, his name will be engraved in gold on our hearts."
Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Police Command led by DCOP Ebenezer Larbi visited the family of the deceased police officer at Kintampo in the Bono East Region to commiserate with them.
The Ag. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has reached out to the parents via a phone call and extended the condolences of the Police Administration to them.
