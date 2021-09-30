RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Truck crashes police officer to death

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A young police officer with the Savannah Regional Police Operations Department, Constable Ernest Newtown Dwamena, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, met his untimely death when a truck hit the policeman killing him instantly.

Constable Ernest Newtown Dwamena
Constable Ernest Newtown Dwamena

The officer who was on official duty at Buipe died when the truck driver who is believed to have lost control of the vehicle crashed into Constable Ernest Dwamena thereby killing him on the spot.

Recommended articles

The police in a statement said "Like other police officers, Ernest said goodbye to his family and left for duty hoping to see them after the close of work but unfortunately met his untimely death due to the nature of our work.

Constable Ernest Newtown Dwamena
Constable Ernest Newtown Dwamena Pulse Ghana

"Like other fallen colleagues, his name will be engraved in gold on our hearts."

Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Police Command led by DCOP Ebenezer Larbi visited the family of the deceased police officer at Kintampo in the Bono East Region to commiserate with them.

The Ag. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has reached out to the parents via a phone call and extended the condolences of the Police Administration to them.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Achimota robbery: CCTV footage shows how armed robbers attacked woman at gunpoint

Achimota robbery

Photos: Central University student designs proposed Cape Coast airport

Cape Coast airport design

The licensed sex predator: Watch how a doctor used his facility to have sex with women

Doctor sex clients

Achimota School Rasta student tops science and elective maths class

Tyrone Marghuy