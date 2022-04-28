Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Police Service have been called to the scene to manage the situation.
Truck filled with LPG crashes on Tema motorway [Photos]
A truck carrying hazardous gas (LPG) has rolled over onto the median strip on the Tema motorway near the abattoir.
Also, a towing vehicle is on standby to recover the rolled-over truck from the road to safety.
Personnel from Airport Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) are deployed to the scene and are controlling traffic flow. All motorists are advised to exercise patience and comply with Police directives.
Meanwhile, the LPG in the truck is being extracted into another vehicle, a process that will take some hours.
The police in a public notice has, therefore, urged all approaching motorists to exercise patience and comply with Police directives.
Due to the hazardous nature of the product, motorists are advised to alternatively use the La-Teshie-Nungua-Tema beach road route.
