Truck filled with LPG crashes on Tema motorway [Photos]

Also, a towing vehicle is on standby to recover the rolled-over truck from the road to safety.

Personnel from Airport Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) are deployed to the scene and are controlling traffic flow. All motorists are advised to exercise patience and comply with Police directives.

Meanwhile, the LPG in the truck is being extracted into another vehicle, a process that will take some hours.

The police in a public notice has, therefore, urged all approaching motorists to exercise patience and comply with Police directives.

