Trust Akufo-Addo, he will fix the economy again – Abu Jinapor to Ghanaians

Speaking at a public forum by the TESCON-KNUST, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, acknowledged the average Ghanaian is presently saddled with increasing financial costs.

But, the Damongo legislator believes the ruling NPP government which grew the country’s GDP at an increasing rate would revive the collapsing economy.

“We have a program to bring this country out of its current difficulties and President Akufo-Addo has a program to make sure that in the short to medium term the difficulties the world is going through, Ghana gets out of it to get our economy back on track to make sure the cost of living is bearable for the Ghanaian.

“We know how to fix it, President Akufo-Addo knows how to fix it and this government will definitely fix it,” he said.

The NPP MP for Damongo assured the upcoming politicians not to be demoralized by the recent economic happenings in the country and promised that the government would deliver on its mandate.

“Never underestimate the NPP. Those who write the NPP off do so at their own peril. Because the party is a party of struggle. It is the party which has stood the test of time. The NPP, I have no doubt, will rise up to the challenge in 2024.

“For those who think that the current happenings in the country is a nail in the coffin of the NPP’s political fortune in the country, they’ve made a mistake. The NPP, God willing, will resolve the economic problems of our time.