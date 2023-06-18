ADVERTISEMENT
Trust NDC to deliver Ghana from crisis - Afaglo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susatgad Boat Building, and Fishing Industries, Mr. Novihoho Afaglo has called on Ghanaians to dump the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its government and ensure they vote massively for National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024 election.

The CEO said it is clear now among the two parties who have them at heart in terms of policies and programs towards their socioeconomic development.

“You have now carried water and wine and know which one is heavier. You trusted the NPP regime to move this country forward and better the lives of its citizens but they failed woefully,” he stated.

Mr. Afaglo said the hopes and trust entrusted to President Nana Akufo-Addo to develop this country has been dashed out and instead plunge the country into debts and IMF.

“It is time to reject the NPP and trust the NDC by joining the party so that together we can build the Ghana we want.” he opined.

