Nana Addo commissions Tumu Business Resource Centre

The BRCs are being financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) and GRATIS Foundation as the two implementing agencies.

It will be recalled that, upon the assumption of office by the NPP government in 2017, the Ministry of Trade and Industry took steps to realign the Rural Enterprises Programme (REP) to respond to the emerging opportunities under the Government’s Industrial Transformation Agenda, such as the 1-District-1-Factory initiative, and other related interventions. Indeed, the Rural Enterprises Programme is currently supporting some 63 1D1F projects.

All BRCs are being managed by experienced professionals, have been equipped with modern office logistics, and will soon be connected together digitally through a Virtual Private Network to facilitate efficient delivery of their operations.

Again, all the BRCs will liaise extensively with business regulatory agencies such as the Registrar Generals’ Department (RGD), Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to provide a full bouquet of business support services at the district level.

In addition to supporting 1D1F companies, at the district level, the BRCs provide the following services to other MSMEs: training in management and entrepreneurship; business counseling and advisory services; preparation of business plans; facilitating access to financial services and credit; and facilitating access to markets.