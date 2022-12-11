TUTAG calls off indefinite strike

“Following the conclusion of negotiations on internally generated fund-related conditions of service, off-campus and vehicle maintenance allowances, and under the memorandum of agreement signed between the government team and the labor unions (TUTAG, UTAG, GAUA, and TEWU), we announce the suspension of the strike action declared on November 18, 2022.”

The statement, therefore, urged all members of the Association to resume work effective December 12.

“We, therefore, urge all members in the 10 Public Technical Universities to resume work on Monday, December 12, 2022.”

It also praised its members for their solidarity and also lauded the National Labour Commission for effectively mediating to bring an end to the impasse.

“We wish to express our gratitude to the National Labour Commission for helping the parties reach an agreement concerning the above allowances. We thank the Honorable Minister of Education for his honesty, sincerity, and participation throughout the negotiation process.

“Finally, we express our profound gratitude to our gallant members for their support throughout the process.”