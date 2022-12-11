ADVERTISEMENT
TUTAG calls off indefinite strike

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has indefinitely suspended its strike action declared on November 18.

Takoradi Technical University

A statement issued by the association on December 10 stated they have reached a mutual understanding with the government for which reason they have resolved to call off the strike.

Following the conclusion of negotiations on internally generated fund-related conditions of service, off-campus and vehicle maintenance allowances, and under the memorandum of agreement signed between the government team and the labor unions (TUTAG, UTAG, GAUA, and TEWU), we announce the suspension of the strike action declared on November 18, 2022.”

The statement, therefore, urged all members of the Association to resume work effective December 12.

“We, therefore, urge all members in the 10 Public Technical Universities to resume work on Monday, December 12, 2022.”

It also praised its members for their solidarity and also lauded the National Labour Commission for effectively mediating to bring an end to the impasse.

“We wish to express our gratitude to the National Labour Commission for helping the parties reach an agreement concerning the above allowances. We thank the Honorable Minister of Education for his honesty, sincerity, and participation throughout the negotiation process.

“Finally, we express our profound gratitude to our gallant members for their support throughout the process.”

TUTAG-suspension Pulse Ghana
