The hacking denied the cartoonist access to the account to post his works, people with knowledge of the hacking incident say.

The cartoonist has since gained control of the account in the hacking incident said to have occurred last Friday.

Tilapia Da Cartoonist has become a household name following the publication of cartoons that criticize politicians, especially government officials.

His latest cartoons mocked the Power Distribution Serves fiasco and the appointment of Mr Kwame Owusu as Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).