Twitter mourns the death of T.B. Joshua

The news of Nigerian pastor T.B. Joshua's death came as a shock to many.

Several people have been expressing their thoughts on Twitter and Instagram.

As of now, no official statement has been released by the family. However, the news of his death was confirmed by several media outlets.

Twitter has been mourning the death of T.B. Joshua.

He died in Lagos on Saturday, June 5 evening. He was 57 at the time of his death.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed to but "family sources said his remains had been deposited at the morgue and an autopsy would be performed forthwith".

T.B Joshua reigned for several decades as a fiery preacher on television, using his platform to attract a large number of Christians from across the world. Emmanuel TV, run by Joshua's SCOAN, is one of Nigeria's largest Christian broadcast stations, available worldwide via digital and terrestrial switches.

Here's a look at how Twitter users are mourning him.

