Two arrested over bullion van attack in Tarkwa

In a statement, the police said preliminary investigations indicate that Charles Enning, a driver, and Dorcas Akosua Amankwah, a teller, “went to Ransbet Supermarket for proceeds made over the weekend to be deposited at the bank but failed to pick the Police Officer detailed to provide security for them.”

“In the process of putting the money into the bullion van, the suspects were attacked by a masked armed man who fired at the front tyre and windscreen of the vehicle and bolted with the money on a waiting motorbike,” the police added in a statement.

On Monday, the bullion van carrying over GHC107,000 was attacked by armed robbers in Tarkwa.

According to a report by Daily Graphic, the two robbers shot sporadically and made away with the content of the bullion van.

Pulse Ghana

The incident is said to have occured in front of a supermarket in the center of town.

There were no casualties as the robbers reportedly took the money without any resistance.