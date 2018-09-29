Pulse.com.gh logo
Two behind disruption of peace program at Sankore remanded


Violence Two behind disruption of peace program at Sankore remanded

The two, Baffour Asare Amos alias "Anointing" and Isaac Akoboa alias "Akodaanyame" were remanded into prison custody for causing damages to property on September 21 during the celebration of the International Peace Day organised by the Regional Peace Council at Sankore.

  • Published:
play

Two persons who masterminded last week's violent disruption of a peace event in Sankore in the Brong Ahafo Region have been remanded into prison custody.

The two, Baffour Asare Amos alias "Anointing" and Isaac Akoboa alias "Akodaanyame" were remanded into prison custody for causing damages to property on September 21 during the celebration of the International Peace Day organised by the Regional Peace Council at Sankore.

The two, police said, went into hiding after committing the offence but were arrested on September 25 and arraigned before court to appear on October 11, 2018.

The two are said to have smashed chairs and other properties as guests took to their heels.

The attacked is believed to be politically motivated.

The community has been the hotbed of violence between vigilante groups sympathetic to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The residents believe the attackers think the event is being spearheaded by the governing NPP, hence their action.

