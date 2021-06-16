RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Two boys accused of killing 11-year old Kasoa boy to be charged with murder

The two teenagers accused of killing an eleven-year old boy in Kasoa are to be charged with murder.

The Attorney General has advised the prosecutors to file murder charges against the two accused persons, Nicholas Kini and Eric Nyarko.

This was disclosed by during the hearing of the case in court on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Samuel Attuah, counsel for the accused said he is still pursuing the bail application for his clients.

“The AG has advised that the two be charged for conspiracy to murder and the file forwarded to the AG’s office for further directives for the bill of indictment and sum of evidence, so we can start the trial as early as possible, which is good because everyone is interested in this case. So, we are very happy that the AG has advised in this direction.”

“I am going to the High Court for the bail application for my clients hopefully by next week,” Samuel Attuah added.

Samuel Attuah, counsel for the accused said the case is likely to be moved from the Ofaakor District Court to a High court.

Ismael Mensah, was gruesomely murdered by two teenagers, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kiki, for money rituals at Kasoa.

The suspects, aged 16 and 18, later confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life on the instruction of a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on television.

