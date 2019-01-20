The accident, which happened on Friday January 18, 2019, also left two people in critical condition.

Two killed in Gomoa Okyereko accident

The accident has been confirmed by the Gomoa West the Municipal Fire Officer, SO 1 Daniel Asare.

“Two people are dead, while two others are in critical condition with the Benz cargo truck completely destroyed beyond repairs,” he told Citi News.

The accident occurred when a Benz Truck with registration number GE 1781 -Y, veered off its lane and collided with a TATA Kia truck with registration number GN 993-11 heading towards Accra from Winneba.

Two killed in Gomoa Okyereko accident

The two have been admitted at the Winneba Trauma Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the Winneba Trauma Hospital morgue.