Two persons arrested in connection with disturbance at the NDC youth congress

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Two people wanted in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s Congress in Cape Coast have been nabbed by the police.

A statement issued by the Police for these persons stated that the disturbances on December 10, in Cape Coast, led to the injury of three persons and the destruction of property.

Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oulu and Ibrahim Razak, the two suspects among the 16 persons declared wanted for their involvement in the disturbances, were nabbed through targeted intelligence operations at Tamale in the Northern Region on January 7, 2023.

The two suspects are currently being held in custody, and assisting the Police with investigations, a notice by the Police read.

Adding that, “the faces of the suspects have been shown because they had been declared wanted with their images already displayed in our quest to seek public assistance in getting them arrested.”

Meanwhile, the police have said that the targeted intelligence operations are still ongoing to arrest the remaining 14 suspects and assured the public of bringing the suspects to book.

