Two persons arrested in connection with disturbance at the NDC youth congress

Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oulu and Ibrahim Razak, the two suspects among the 16 persons declared wanted for their involvement in the disturbances, were nabbed through targeted intelligence operations at Tamale in the Northern Region on January 7, 2023.

Pulse Ghana

The two suspects are currently being held in custody, and assisting the Police with investigations, a notice by the Police read.

Adding that, “the faces of the suspects have been shown because they had been declared wanted with their images already displayed in our quest to seek public assistance in getting them arrested.”