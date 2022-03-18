RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Two pregnant women die in galamsey pit

Two illegal miners who are pregnant were reported dead on Thursday, March 17, 2022, after a mining pit collapsed on them at Denkyira- Ayanfuri, a community in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The names of the two casualties, aged 35 and 25, are yet to be known.

The bodies of the two middle-aged women, believed to be Northerners, were trapped, while other miners managed to escape unscathed.

According to the Assembly Member for the area, Kobina Ennin Castro, six people were trapped in the pit but four of them escaped leaving the two pregnant women dead.

He said though galamsey has been banned in the community, residents still engage in illegal mining for lack of jobs.

A joint effort by the Ayanfuri police and residents led to the retrieval of the bodies.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Dunkwa Government Hospital mortuary.

