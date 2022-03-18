Two pregnant women die in galamsey pit

The bodies of the two middle-aged women, believed to be Northerners, were trapped, while other miners managed to escape unscathed.

According to the Assembly Member for the area, Kobina Ennin Castro, six people were trapped in the pit but four of them escaped leaving the two pregnant women dead.

He said though galamsey has been banned in the community, residents still engage in illegal mining for lack of jobs.

A joint effort by the Ayanfuri police and residents led to the retrieval of the bodies.