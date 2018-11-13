Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Two women die in galamsey pit at Atwima Mponua

Confirming the incident, the Ashanti Regional NADMO Coordinator, Kwabena Nsenkyire said they entered the pit on Saturday to mine, and it caved in.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
galamsey.jpg play

The dead bodies of two women have been recovered from an abandoned 'galamsey' pit at Adobewura in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased are reportedly siblings and have been identified as as 25-year old Yaa Nyarkowaa and 26-year-old Obaa Yaa.

Confirming the incident, the Ashanti Regional NADMO Coordinator, Kwabena Nsenkyire said they entered the pit on Saturday to mine, and it caved in.

READ ALSO: Operation Vanguard arrests 47 illegal miners

He cautioned illegal miners to exercise restraint as the ban on their activities will be lifted by the government soon.

Small scale miners play

Small scale miners

 

“His excellency Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has informed all of us that, by December he is going to lift the ban on small scale mining, so all of us should exercise patience for the ban to be lifted, if the ban was lifted, there would have been a safety officer or NADMO officer around the area, he could have advised them not to get in the pit,so we should all exercise patience and just listen to the government,” he said.

He also confirmed the bodies have been deposited at the Nhyinahin Government Hospital morgue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP promising to build sky train laughable - Ade Coker NPP promising to build sky train laughable - Ade Coker
There’s hope for a better, brighter tomorrow - Nana Addo There’s hope for a better, brighter tomorrow - Nana Addo
Bawumia joins Nalerigu Medical Centre to celebrate quality health care Bawumia joins Nalerigu Medical Centre to celebrate quality health care
Ashanti region: 'Disappointed' nurses mob Mahama Ashanti region: 'Disappointed' nurses mob Mahama
Kweku Adoboli detained; set to be deported to Ghana Kweku Adoboli detained; set to be deported to Ghana
Dove, the Ghanaian village where childbirth is a superstitious crime Dove, the Ghanaian village where childbirth is a superstitious crime

Recommended Videos

Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project
Duncan-Williams slams Christians opposed to National Cathedral Duncan-Williams slams Christians opposed to National Cathedral
Sarkodie cries over bad roads claiming the lives of Ghanaians Sarkodie cries over bad roads claiming the lives of Ghanaians



Local

‘Abide by the law and pay your tolls on Motorway’ – Parliament urges public
Mariam, the student whose death sparked the Adentan riot, laid to rest
Adentan's uprising is a warning to politicians - Anas
Impeachment petition filed against Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo
X
Advertisement