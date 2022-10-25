UAE bans Ghana, 19 other countries from its 30-day visa

In a statement by the oil-rich nation, the ban has been in effect since October 18.

“This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October, 18, 2022,” the notice read in part.

Other countries affected by the visa ban include Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros and the Dominican Republic.

In a notice issued to trade partners, including travel agents, authorities indicated that all applications should be rejected.

“Any applications from the above mentioned countries will be sent back or cancelled.”