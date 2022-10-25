RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

UAE bans Ghana, 19 other countries from its 30-day visa

Evans Annang

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned twenty (20) countries from its 30-day visa.

Kotoka International Airport
These countries include Ghana and other 17 African countries.

In a statement by the oil-rich nation, the ban has been in effect since October 18.

“This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October, 18, 2022,” the notice read in part.

Other countries affected by the visa ban include Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros and the Dominican Republic.

In a notice issued to trade partners, including travel agents, authorities indicated that all applications should be rejected.

Dubai cityscape.
“Any applications from the above mentioned countries will be sent back or cancelled.”

No reason was given as to why UAE had taken the decision, but sources said the move was aimed at keeping away African nationalities who had taken advantage of the visit visas to overstay in the UAE.

Evans Annang
