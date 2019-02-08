Per the agreement, All Uber driver-partners will benefit from this cover from the moment they accept a trip, while driving to pick up a rider, and until the trip ends while Riders will also be covered from the time their ride begins, until the trip ends.

The packages include:

Medical Cover: If an accident happens On-Trip, this cover reimburses drivers and riders for necessary medical treatment costs up to GHc12,500. In addition, this cover reimburses ambulance service costs.

Death and Funeral Payments: In the unfortunate event that a driver-partner or rider dies as a result of an accident On-Trip, their dependents or heirs will benefit from a lump sum payment of GHc50,000. They will also obtain an amount of GHc5,000 for funeral expenses.

Permanent Disability Payments: In the unfortunate event that a user suffers a permanent disability as a result of an accident On-Trip, they will benefit from a lump sum payment up to GHc50,000. The amount depends on the severity of the disability.

READ ALSO: Here is the list of Insurance Companies in good standing in Ghana

Daily Payment Benefit for Drivers (injury): If a driver is hospitalized for more than 48 hours as a result of an accident that happened On-Trip and are thereafter unable to drive because of those injuries, they will receive a daily payment of GHc50 for up to 30 days whilst they are medically certified by a doctor as unfit to work.