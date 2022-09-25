UEW stakeholders set October 7, deadline to settle GPA issues after protests

Students have blamed school management for not updating their GPA records, this they say is a deliberate attempt by the school to fail them.

The University is expected to graduate its, final students in three weeks, The agitation came with the students wanting these concerns of inconsistency in their results addressed before vacation.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement by the school's management, all results from various departments have been collated and are being uploaded for students to view online.

“Result-related issues that have been submitted by various departments have been collated and are being uploaded for students to view online in the coming week,”

After the school’s students demonstrated on Friday because of the lack of action from the school, UEW’s management urged students to instead “resort to dialogue to have any issues resolved.”