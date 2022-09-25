Authorities had earlier held a meeting with the protesting final year students to address their concerns, student were however assured that there will be some updates to the GPAs starting Monday, September 26, 2022.
UEW stakeholders set October 7, deadline to settle GPA issues after protests
Management of the University of Education, Winneba, has set October 7, 2022, to settle student concerns about their cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).
Read Also
Students have blamed school management for not updating their GPA records, this they say is a deliberate attempt by the school to fail them.
The University is expected to graduate its, final students in three weeks, The agitation came with the students wanting these concerns of inconsistency in their results addressed before vacation.
In a statement by the school's management, all results from various departments have been collated and are being uploaded for students to view online.
“Result-related issues that have been submitted by various departments have been collated and are being uploaded for students to view online in the coming week,”
After the school’s students demonstrated on Friday because of the lack of action from the school, UEW’s management urged students to instead “resort to dialogue to have any issues resolved.”
The school is also setting up a help center to receive student complaints.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh