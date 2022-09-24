RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

UEW - Students protest over discrepancies in their results.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) were dispersed after police fired tear gas while protesting against inconsistency in their CGPA.

winneba-students
winneba-students

Students voicing their frustration say the school authority has failed to amend their academic records on their portal for over 3 years.

Recommended articles

According to students, their academic results on the school’s notice board are not consistent with that on their online portal.

UEW-Tear-gas
UEW-Tear-gas Pulse Ghana

They have criticized the school authorities for what they say is a calculated attempt to fail them since they cannot track the accuracy of their academic records.

Students are concerned about their results before the university holds its graduation ceremony in three weeks.

Students were seen blocking roads with logs and tires to prevent vehicles from entering the university campus.

UEW-1111
UEW-1111 Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the school authorities were expected to hold a meeting together with the student body to address their concerns which did not take place as scheduled hence the students furiously went on a rampage disrupting lectures and some administrative activities.

This compelled the school’s authorities to call for police intervention leading to the firing of tear gas.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Georgina Asor Botchwey

Mankessim killing: We murdered her for money rituals — Chief and pastor confess

Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's biography: age, wife, Alpha Hour, church, books, net worth

Captain Effah-Dartey

I will stop defending Aisha Huang if I get an appointment from Akufo-Addo – Effah-Dartey

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery.

Government declares Wednesday, September 21 as public holiday