Students voicing their frustration say the school authority has failed to amend their academic records on their portal for over 3 years.
UEW - Students protest over discrepancies in their results.
Students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) were dispersed after police fired tear gas while protesting against inconsistency in their CGPA.
According to students, their academic results on the school’s notice board are not consistent with that on their online portal.
They have criticized the school authorities for what they say is a calculated attempt to fail them since they cannot track the accuracy of their academic records.
Students are concerned about their results before the university holds its graduation ceremony in three weeks.
Students were seen blocking roads with logs and tires to prevent vehicles from entering the university campus.
Meanwhile, the school authorities were expected to hold a meeting together with the student body to address their concerns which did not take place as scheduled hence the students furiously went on a rampage disrupting lectures and some administrative activities.
This compelled the school’s authorities to call for police intervention leading to the firing of tear gas.
