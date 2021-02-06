In all, 68 institutions were featured in the ranking.

According to the report, the indicators used for the ranking included; Presence, Excellence, Openness and Impact.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology maintained its place as the second-best in the country.

Cape Coast University and University for Development Studies, who were ranked third and fourth in the January 2020 edition dropped in this year’s ranking.

They are now ranked 6th and 8th respectively.

Regent University College of Science & Technology, who were ranked 8th in the January 2020 edition are now third.

Ho Technical University has been ranked fourth in the January 2021 edition.

According to Webometrics, below are the top 10 tertiary institutions in Ghana;

1. University of Ghana

2. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology

3. Regent University College of Science & Technology

4. Ho Technical University

5. Ashesi University

6. University of Cape Coast

7. Garden City University College

8. University for Development Studies

9. University of Education Winneba

10. Ghana Christian University College