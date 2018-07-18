Pulse.com.gh logo
UGMC won't operate like Korle-Bu – IMC Chair


UG Medical Centre UGMC won’t operate like Korle-Bu – IMC Chair

  • Published:
Chairman of Interim Management Committee of the UGMC Dr Anarfi Asamoah-Baah

The Interim Management Committee Chairman of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has said that the facility will not be like the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Dr Anarfi Asamoa-Baah was speaking at the official opening of the UGMC on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

He assured the general public that they will make the UG Medical Centre a patient-friendly hospital and patient centred.

“In order to make sure that this doesn’t become a Korle-Bu, it doesn’t just depend on health workers,” the Executive Director, Health Technology, and Pharmaceuticals at WHO said.

READ ALSO: Health services at UGMC is free for first 2 weeks of operations

Dr. Asamoa-Baah added: “It is important that we have the right people at the top. It is important that we establish the right management. The biggest problem with the health sector is not just money, but it is also with management and leadership so we want to establish that here.”

University of Ghana Medical Centre opens today

Before the opening of the facility, some Ghanaians expressed worry that the UGMC may become like the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital with poor human relations among others.

However, the IMC has said that the facility which will attend to only referral cases, will have a different culture from the nation’s premier health facility.

READ ALSO: NSS withhold 2000 postings over fake IDs

The $217 million edifice had remained closed since its completion due to a tussle between the University authorities and the government over who has the right to manage the facility.

The 650-bed facility is the first of its kind in West Africa and second to only a few hospitals in South Africa. The then Government secured a loan facility from Harpo Alim Bank of Israel for the project.

Meanwhile, Parliament has approved a 47 million Euro loan for the completion of phase two of the project. The phase two will equip the hospital with facilities such as a VIP maternity and private floor, Cardio-vascular and Open heart surgery unit and a neurosurgery unit.

