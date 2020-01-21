Speaking at the UK-Africa investment summit on Monday, he quoted an Akan proverb whiling delivering his address.

Mr Johnson quoted the proverb: ‘All the fingers are not the same’, which, in Akan, translates as: ‘Nsatea nyinaa nny3 p3’.

According to him, he learned about the proverb during his last visit to Ghana.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“In the words of an old Akan proverb that I picked up in Ghana, all fingers are not the same,” the UK Prime Minister said.

“There’s wisdom in these Akan proverbs. All fingers are not the same and all countries are not the same. And the UK boasts a breadth and depth of expertise that simply cannot be matched by any other nation.”

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iian Walker was impressed with Mr Johnson’s use of an Akan proverb in his speech.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Walker wrote: “Nsatea nyinaa nnyɛ pɛ : An old Akan proverb was a fitting way for Boris Johnson to demonstrate what sets the UK apart as one of the biggest investors and partners in Africa.”