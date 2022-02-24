Dr. Araba Maame Arkoah, a medical doctor in Ukraine in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said, "We are asking ourselves if the government of Ghana has not heard what is happening here?

"We keep getting scared, we really need the help of government. As it stands now, we need to come home. I’m scared, very scared, everybody around me is scared."

Conflict in Ukraine

Russia has started a large-scale military attack on Ukraine, its southern neighbour, on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

There are reports of attacks on Ukrainian military infrastructure across the country, and Russian convoys entering from all directions.

Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. This area is home to many Russian-speaking Ukrainians. Parts of it has been occupied and run by Russian-backed rebels since 2014.

Putin said Russia was intervening as an act of self-defence.