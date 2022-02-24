Ghanaians living or schooling in Ukraine are shocked at the seeming silence of the Ghanaian government on their conditions in the country following the tensions.
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Ghanaian students call for evacuation as tension escalate
Ghanaian students in Ukraine are appealing to the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to evacuate them from the war-hit nations since they are afraid for their lives.
Dr. Araba Maame Arkoah, a medical doctor in Ukraine in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said, "We are asking ourselves if the government of Ghana has not heard what is happening here?
"We keep getting scared, we really need the help of government. As it stands now, we need to come home. I’m scared, very scared, everybody around me is scared."
Conflict in Ukraine
Russia has started a large-scale military attack on Ukraine, its southern neighbour, on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
There are reports of attacks on Ukrainian military infrastructure across the country, and Russian convoys entering from all directions.
Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. This area is home to many Russian-speaking Ukrainians. Parts of it has been occupied and run by Russian-backed rebels since 2014.
Putin said Russia was intervening as an act of self-defence.
He urged Ukrainian soldiers in the combat zone to lay down their weapons and go home, but said clashes were inevitable and "only a question of time".
