UN to honour four Ghanaian peacekeepers posthumously

Among the peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously during the ceremony at UN Headquarters are four from Ghana: Sgt Mansfield Sekyere who served with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL); Messrs. Francis Assuah Kwajan and Alphonsus Bieturu who served in civilian capacities with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA); and Mr. Victor Akwasi Osei-Akyempong who served in a civilian capacity in the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

In Ghana, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in collaboration with the UN in Ghana and the National Security Agencies, will lead the national commemorative ceremony in Accra in honour of Ghanaian peacekeepers, both active and retired.

Wreaths will be laid in memory of those who have lost their lives serving for peace.