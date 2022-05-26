Secretary-General António Guterres will lay a wreath to honour the nearly 4,200 UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948 and will preside over a ceremony at which the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal will be awarded posthumously to 117 military, police, and civilian peacekeepers, who lost their lives serving under the UN flag last year.
UN to honour four Ghanaian peacekeepers posthumously
On the occasion of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on May 26, the UN will award four Ghanaian peacekeepers posthumously.
Among the peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously during the ceremony at UN Headquarters are four from Ghana: Sgt Mansfield Sekyere who served with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL); Messrs. Francis Assuah Kwajan and Alphonsus Bieturu who served in civilian capacities with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA); and Mr. Victor Akwasi Osei-Akyempong who served in a civilian capacity in the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).
In Ghana, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in collaboration with the UN in Ghana and the National Security Agencies, will lead the national commemorative ceremony in Accra in honour of Ghanaian peacekeepers, both active and retired.
Wreaths will be laid in memory of those who have lost their lives serving for peace.
The ceremony will take place at the forecourt of the Ministry.
